Report: Hainsey Returns to Buccaneers Practice

Rookie center Robert Hainsey is back on the practice field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team begins joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Hainsey had missed roughly two weeks of training camp and the Buccaneers' first preseason game of the year with an undisclosed injury that earned him a "day-to-day" label from head coach Bruce Arians.

Now, Tampa Bay's third-round pick returns just in time for some competition against the Titans at the AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday and Thursday, before the two teams face off in the second week of the preseason on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

Hainsey's return couldn't have come at a better time, either. The Buccaneers have dealt with depth issues across the offensive line in camp while Hainsey and others have rehabbed from injury or been away from the team in recent weeks. Hainsey's absence led Donell Stanley to take second-team center reps at one point, although Stanley was waived due to injury on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, undrafted rookie guard Sadarius Hutcherson was placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday morning. Backup offensive tackle Josh Wells had missed time due to personal matters but returned to practice on Tuesday as well.

Arians shared on Monday that the Bucs "probably" won't play starters against the Titans on Saturday, leaving the door open to a lengthy debut for Hainsey, the team's No. 2 center, in red and pewter.

