Buccaneers Sign Robert Hainsey to Rookie Contract

On Wednesday morning, rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hainsey is the final member of Tampa Bay's 2021 draft class to sign his rookie contract.

Per protocol for rookies, Hainsey signed a four-year deal with the Buccaneers that will expire after the 2024 season. Financial terms were not made immediately available.

Tampa Bay selected Hainsey with the 95th overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, following his four-year career at Notre Dame. Hainsey would appear in 46 collegiate games, logging 34 starts.

Although he exclusively played offensive tackle during his time with the Fighting Irish, Hainsey has transitioned to the interior since the beginning of his draft process and selection by the Buccaneers. Hainsey spent time at center throughout the Bucs' minicamp and organized team activities this offseason, earning praise from coaches for his quick development at a new position.

"We’re going to train [Hainsey] so that he is ready to go just in case. His position flexibility is amazing. He’s going to play five spots," head coach Bruce Arians explained during rookie minicamp.

"Center is a totally different bird. You learn the whole offense when you learn center – snapping the ball, especially when you’ve got [Buccaneers defensive tackle] Vita [Vea] and guys like that on you. That’s a little different challenge, so we’ll train him there."

