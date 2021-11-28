Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out After Injury vs. Colts

After suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled cornerback Jamel Dean out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.

Dean posted one tackle in his brief playing time in Week 12 and is up to 39 tackles, two interceptions and seven defended passes on the season. He's been a critical member of Tampa Bay's secondary as the team has dealt with more than a handful of injuries at defensive back throughout the year.

In addition to missing Dean, the Buccaneers are without fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis III and reserve corners Richard Sherman and Rashard Robinson, all three currently on the injured reserve, against Indianapolis.

Head coach Bruce Arians will surely be asked for an update on Dean's injury upon the conclusion of Sunday's game.

This isn't the first injury that Dean has suffered this season, either. He missed Week 4 against New England after going down with a knee injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He also briefly exited Week 2's game against Atlanta with two separate injuries.

