Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out After Injury vs. Colts
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out After Injury vs. Colts

    Another week, another injury at cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
    Author:

    Another week, another injury at cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    After suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled cornerback Jamel Dean out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced

    Dean posted one tackle in his brief playing time in Week 12 and is up to 39 tackles, two interceptions and seven defended passes on the season. He's been a critical member of Tampa Bay's secondary as the team has dealt with more than a handful of injuries at defensive back throughout the year.

    In addition to missing Dean, the Buccaneers are without fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis III and reserve corners Richard Sherman and Rashard Robinson, all three currently on the injured reserve, against Indianapolis.

    Read More

    Head coach Bruce Arians will surely be asked for an update on Dean's injury upon the conclusion of Sunday's game. 

    This isn't the first injury that Dean has suffered this season, either. He missed Week 4 against New England after going down with a knee injury in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He also briefly exited Week 2's game against Atlanta with two separate injuries.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17249162_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Rule Jamel Dean Out After Injury vs. Colts

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17165192_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts Inactive Lists: Vita Vea, Devin White Active

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17212129_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Strength on Strength: Jonathan Taylor Could Make History vs. Buccaneers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17214829 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Colts: Bold Predictions

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16565334_168388329_lowres (5) (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17213067 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Colts: Week 12 Game Preview

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17019053_168388329_lowres (1)
    Front Office

    Buccaneers Rule Out OL Ali Marpet for Week 12 vs. Colts

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17214764_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    Nov 27, 2021