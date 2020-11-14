Buccaneers 'Respect' Panthers RB Mike Davis, Must Improve Gap Control

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up a season-high in rushing yards two games in a row - 101 to the New York Giants two weeks ago, and 138 to the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday.

The Bucs remain the NFL's No. 1 run defense, but the two performances have been uncharacteristic for Todd Bowles' group. You'd think his unit has a chance to rebound this week as Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out, but Bowles would tell you to pump the breaks with that logic.

"[Mike] Davis is doing a heck of a job running the football." Bowles said on Thursday. "We've got a lot of respect for him."

Bowles shared that the gameplan would not change much preparing for Davis, a sixth-year backup, compared to if McCaffrey, a two-time All-Pro who posted over 1,000 yards rushing yards and another 1,000+ receiving a year ago, was active.

Davis has posted 85 rushing attempts for 353 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in nine games (six starts) this season, while also catching 43 passes for 278 yards and another two scores.

"In the run game, they're doing a lot of different things and for us from a mental standpoint, the game has changed," said Bowles. "We've just got to understand what we're doing, how to help each other out more than we help the opponent out.

"I think we'll be fine then. I think we've come a long way from that standpoint."

Head coach Bruce Arians added that gap control is a point of emphasis as Tampa looks to bounce back against the run. Arians was pleased with how the Bucs contained Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara (nine carries, 40 yards, one touchdown), but it was quarterback Taysom Hill (seven carries, 54 yards) running power concepts that gave Tampa Bay fits.

"When they ran the ball with [Hill] – they were having success just running the power," said Arians. "It's just squeezing it and basic fundamentals of getting in there and blowing him up. He's a big, strong guy, but you still have to go in there and blow it up."

Bowles believes some of the run defense issues extend beyond going against power concepts, and both acknowledged that if players do their jobs within their assigned gaps and on the edge, they'll find the same success seen throughout the rest of the season.

Going against a McCaffrey-less Panthers team could certainly give the Bucs an edge in this game, but Davis won't be an easy cover in the run or pass game either. Not only has Davis proven effective in both phases of the offense, but at 5-foot-9, 216-pounds, he can run between the tackles with power as well.

Still, without McCaffrey in the fold, this Sunday serves as a bounce-back opportunity for the Bucs' front seven that has gotten away from its identity over the last two weeks, should it be up to the task.