NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Former Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith Signs with Chargers

A key member of Tampa Bay's special teams has signed elsewhere.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been able to hold onto just able all of their top free agents this offseason, but have left a few depth pieces get away thus far. 

On Tuesday, backup cornerback and special teamer Ryan Smith signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $1.75 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Smith ranked second on the team in special teams snaps during their 2020 Super Bowl run, tallying four tackles according to Pro Football Focus. He only took the field for three defensive snaps, however. 

The North Carolina Central product is the final member of Tampa Bay's 2016 NFL Draft to depart from the roster, notably outlasting the likes of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, defensive end Noah Spence, and kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Although Smith wasn't on the field all too often defensively for the Buccaneers, cornerback depth will need to be addressed before training camp begins this summer. Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting return as starters, but only Herb Miller remains as a depth piece currently.

Ross Cockrell remains a free agent after signing to the Buccaneers practice squad earlier in the 2020 season. The seven-year veteran was promoted to the active roster midseason and appeared in every regular-season game from the Carolina matchup on, tallying 11 tackles and a pass breakup. 

It wouldn't be surprising to see Cockrell eventually return to the Buccaneers, and from there, the Bucs could invest a draft pick in a young cornerback of their choice. Ideally, that prospect would provide special teams ability in order to best replace Smith.

USATSI_14752122_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Former Buccaneers CB Ryan Smith Signs with Chargers

USATSI_15544795_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Jump Following Start of Free Agency

USATSI_15082071_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Will the Buccaneers Look to Replace Antonio Brown via the NFL Draft?

USATSI_15544481_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign RB Leonard Fournette to One-Year Deal

USATSI_15119647_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Film Study: Brady and Gronk's Transition From the Patriots to Buccaneers

USATSI_15362401_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Veteran OT Josh Wells

USATSI_13305066_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Post-Free Agency Buccaneers NFL Draft Needs

USATSI_15556426_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Extend OL Donovan Smith, Create Cap Space for Suh