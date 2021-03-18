Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Agree to Terms on New Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' long-standing problem at the kicker position was solved by the signing of 34-year-old Ryan Succop just before the 2020 season kicked off. Now, he's reaping the rewards for his efforts.

Succop agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday evening, as first reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. According to NFL Network, Succop's new deal is worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, including $8.25 million in value over the first two years.

The 12-year NFL veteran, who has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, nailed 28-of-31 field goals in 2020 with a long of 50 yards, as well as 52-of-57 extra points. Succop was signed at the end of the preseason to compete with Matt Gay for the starting role, booting Elliott Fry from the competition. Four days later, Gay was waived in favor of Succop.

Before the competition, Tampa Bay was widely scrutinized for its second-round selection of kicker Roberto Aguayo in the 2016 NFL Draft and eventually cutting him after his disappointing rookie season. The days of headaches over the placekicker are long gone now, though, as Succop brought general consistency to the position and filled his role well during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run.