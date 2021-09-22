Buccaneers S Mike Edwards Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It's always nice to see credit given when and where it's due.

Such is the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, who was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his week two performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Edwards returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 48-25 on Sunday. The interceptions came at a crucial moment in the game: Atlanta had just gone down, 35-25 and was trying to drive down the field with the hopes of making it a three-point game again.

The third-year safety shut the door on any chance of a comeback by intercepting Matt Ryan on back-to-back drives en route to 12 points. The first interception was a great play on Edwards' part. He made a great break on Ryan's pass as Ryan attempted to hit Russell Gage for a quick gain. Edwards raced down the right sideline and into the end zone to extend the Buccaneers' lead to 41-25.

The second interception came compliments of Carlton Davis III, who was able to bat Ryan's pass at the line of scrimmage as the result of a corner blitz. Edwards tracked the ball, came down with the interception, and then returned it for a touchdown to push the Buccaneers' lead to 47-25.

The second interception sealed the deal for the Buccaneers and they were able to move to 2-0 on the season thanks to a final score of 48-25.

It's the first time Edwards has won the award and he's the fourth Buccaneers safety to do such*. This is the second straight week that a Buccaneer has won an NFC Player of the Week award. Punter Bradley Pinion won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance against the Cowboys.

*Information obtained through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

