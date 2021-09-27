Report: Buccaneers WR Miller to Miss 'Significant Time' With Turf Toe

September 27, 2021
Report: Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller to Miss 'Significant Time' With Turf Toe

The Buccaneers could be without wide receiver Scotty Miller for a while.
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians added third-year wide receiver Scotty Miller to the team's list of injuries with "pretty severe" turf toe.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the turf toe injury suffered in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams is set to sideline Miller for “a significant amount of time.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network would go on to report that Miller is "likely" to be placed on the injured reserve.

Miller saw an uptick in offense snaps against the Rams compared to his first two games of the season as the Buccaneers were without wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On the season, Miller has caught two passes for 11 yards and has returned one kick.

In addition to Miller's injury, Arians shared that linebacker Kevin Minter was expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday's game against New England - which came to fruition several hours later - while Brown's status is still up in the air.

The Buccaneers also await further details on cornerback Jamel Dean's and running back Giovani Bernard's knee injuries. Arians suggested that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul could miss a second week on a row as he rests a shoulder injury, but added that he wouldn't totally rule the linebacker out against the Patriots: "Knowing JPP, anything is possible."

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

