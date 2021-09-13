Buccaneers Place CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LS Zach Triner on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed two starters on the injured reserve in cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and long snapper Zach Triner, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared on Friday that Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday's 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Murphy-Bunting exited the game in the first quarter after going down with the injury to his right arm on a touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"I think Sean is going to be okay," Arians said on Friday. "It's a dislocated elbow but I think he's going to be alright."

Murphy-Bunting started 13 games for the Buccaneers in 2020 and tallied 70 tackles, including three for loss, an interception, three defended passes and a forced fumble in the regular season. He also started against the Cowboys on Thursday.

The Buccaneers say Murphy-Bunting will miss at least three games while on the injured reserve. Safety Andrew Adams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Triner, who the Buccaneers re-signed this offseason after starting 36 consecutive games for Tampa Bay dating back to 2019, including the 2020 playoff run. Triner tore a tendon in his finger and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Buccaneers signed Carson Tinker to their active roster to fill Triner's spot at long snapper, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.