Sean Murphy-Bunting Talks Buccaneers vs. Patrick Mahomes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has now played in three career playoff games. He’s had an interception in each of them, the latest coming against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Murphy-Bunting is hoping he can do the same in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers cornerback spoke with Jim Rome on Wednesday about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the key to taking him down in Super Bowl 55 as well as the impact QB Tom Brady is having on Tampa Bay's locker room.

“Pat is an extraordinary quarterback. He does a lot of things most guys cannot do and he does them with ease," said Murphy-Bunting.

"The main thing is containing him and keeping him in the pocket to try and make him uncomfortable. Those guys, they've got speed and he's got a cannon. So when all else fails, they’re going to go deep and he's going to let it go."

The cornerback also opened up about the impact Tom Brady has had on the team. “Internally looking at him and how he goes about things. He always has his notebook jotting down notes, looking at his playbook. You can always tell he’s getting better.” Bunting said.

The Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in scoring during the regular season and just became the first team in league history to score 30-plus points in three straight road playoff games.

Mahomes has played well in his four career matchups against Brady. He has 1,392 yards, or almost 350 yards per game, with 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions while completing more than 65% of his throws.

Brady against Mahomes has 1,202 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63% of his passes.

The series between these two quarterbacks is 2-2. This matchup will be one for the books.