Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule Sean Murphy-Bunting OUT vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Bucs cornerback appeared to hurt his right elbow during a Cowboys touchdown in the first quarter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season-opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Murphy-Bunting will not return after his right arm got caught between Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Gallup scored a touchdown off of a 22-yard pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 1:42 left in the first quarter. After the play, Murphy-Bunting stayed down on the ground before heading straight to the Bucs' locker room.

Backup cornerback Jamel Dean entered the game in place of Murphy-Bunting.

Tampa Bay scored first after quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The score capped off a 9-play, 94-yard drive.

Dallas tied the game at seven apiece on the play in which Murphy-Bunting hurt his elbow.

The Bucs regained the lead with 9:48 left in the second quarter as Brady found one of his favorite targets, tight end Rob Gronkowski, in the endzone for a two-yard pass. At the time of publication, Tampa Bay led 14-7 over Dallas.

The loss of Murphy-Bunting could be a big blow if he is out long-term. The Central Michigan product started 13 regular-season games last year in his second year.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.