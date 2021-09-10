September 10, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule Sean Murphy-Bunting OUT vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Bucs cornerback appeared to hurt his right elbow during a Cowboys touchdown in the first quarter.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season-opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Murphy-Bunting will not return after his right arm got caught between Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Gallup scored a touchdown off of a 22-yard pass from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with 1:42 left in the first quarter. After the play, Murphy-Bunting stayed down on the ground before heading straight to the Bucs' locker room.

Backup cornerback Jamel Dean entered the game in place of Murphy-Bunting.

Tampa Bay scored first after quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Chris Godwin on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:23 left in the first quarter. The score capped off a 9-play, 94-yard drive. 

Dallas tied the game at seven apiece on the play in which Murphy-Bunting hurt his elbow.

The Bucs regained the lead with 9:48 left in the second quarter as Brady found one of his favorite targets, tight end Rob Gronkowski, in the endzone for a two-yard pass. At the time of publication, Tampa Bay led 14-7 over Dallas.

The loss of Murphy-Bunting could be a big blow if he is out long-term. The Central Michigan product started 13 regular-season games last year in his second year.

