Buccaneers Select Washington Edge Joe Tryon in First Round

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected edge rusher Joe Tryon from Washington.

In his 23-game college career, Tryon compiled 61 tackles, nine sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, and two defended passes. The majority of the 6-foot-5, 259-pound edge rusher's production comes from his 2019 sophomore season, as Tryon opted out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Tryon was teammates with Buccaneers defensive linemen Vita Vea and Benning Potoa'e during his time with the Huskies.

Tryon was our final prediction for the Buccaneers' first round pick in the final AllBucs' seven-round Buccaneers' mock draft. Although he hasn't played in a year, Tryon possesses an exciting athletic toolbox and loads of potential as a pass rusher at the next level.

Returning all 22 starters from the team's Super Bowl LV run, - won't be expected to step in and start immediately as first-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs and second-round safety Antoine Winfied Jr. did a year ago. Instead, Tryon will serve as valuable depth behind Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul and could take on a role in 2022 after Pierre-Paul's contract expires.

Buccaneers' remaining 2021 draft picks: Round 2, pick 32 (No. 64 overall); Round 3, pick 31 (No. 95 overall); Round 4, pick 32 (No. 137 overall); Round 5, pick 32 (No. 176 overall); Round 6, pick 33 (No. 217 overall); Round 7, pick 24 (No. 251 overall); Round 7, Pick 31 (No. 259 overall)

