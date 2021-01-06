NewsFront Office
Search

Buccaneers Activate LB Shaq Barrett From Reserve/COVID-19 List

One of three Buccaneers defenders has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Wild Card round.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated outside linebacker Shaq Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will play in the Wild Card matchup against the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

Barrett did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, after he was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday along with linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Steve McClendon. White is not expected to be cleared by league protocol in time for the Wild Card game, while McClendon's status is uncertain.

A key member of Tampa Bay's pass rush, Barrett has recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes in 15 games this season.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that he expected Barrett to return in time for Saturday's game. He'll be able to participate in Thursday's final practice of the week.

The Buccaneers will face the Football Team on Saturday evening at 8:15 P.M. ET.

USATSI_15120016_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs Activate LB Shaq Barrett From Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_15392187_168388329_lowres
News

Here's Where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Finished Statistically in the NFL

USATSI_12831445_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles to Interview for Falcons HC Job

USATSI_15119902_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Davis, Evans Listed as DNP for Buccaneers Tuesday Wild Card Practice

USATSI_15256289_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Arians: Buccaneers Considered Drafting Washington's Antonio Gibson

USATSI_15362218_168388329_lowres (1) (2)
News

All Eyes on Brady, Buccaneers Offense vs. Washington Pass Defense

USATSI_15310516_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' LB Devin White Not Expected to Play at Washington

USATSI_15391591_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Five Observations as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Enter the Playoffs

USATSI_15392264_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Face Washington In Wild Card Round