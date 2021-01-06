Bucs Activate LB Shaq Barrett From Reserve/COVID-19 List

One of three Buccaneers defenders has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Wild Card round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated outside linebacker Shaq Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will play in the Wild Card matchup against the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

Barrett did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, after he was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday along with linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Steve McClendon. White is not expected to be cleared by league protocol in time for the Wild Card game, while McClendon's status is uncertain.

A key member of Tampa Bay's pass rush, Barrett has recorded 57 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes in 15 games this season.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that he expected Barrett to return in time for Saturday's game. He'll be able to participate in Thursday's final practice of the week.

The Buccaneers will face the Football Team on Saturday evening at 8:15 P.M. ET.