Buccaneers, Barrett Begin 'Earnest' Talks on Long-Term Deal

Discussions are reportedly beginning to get a little more serious between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Shaquil Barrett on a long-term contract.

Now that wide receiver Chris Godwin has been taken care of for the immediate future, set to make around $15.8 million on the franchise tag next season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning their attention to perhaps their most notable upcoming free agent.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Buccaneers have "begun discussions in earnest on a long-term deal" with edge rusher Shaq Barrett after placing the franchise tag on Godwin on Tuesday morning.

Barrett has expressed this offseason that he intends to sign a long-term contract following his 12-sack 2020 season, including four in the Buccaneers' postseason and Super Bowl run. Over his two seasons in Tampa Bay, Barrett has compiled 27.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, 115 tackles, and eight forced fumbles off of the edge.

Barrett spent last year under the franchise tag, which pocketed him a salary of $15.8 million. Now, Spotrac.com tabs Barrett's market value at $19.7 million a year and projects that he will sign a four-year contract, whether it be with Tampa Bay or elsewhere.

Over The Cap's up-to-date cap table for the Buccaneers, updated immediately after Godwin received the franchise tag, has Tampa Bay sitting at $3.82 million over the 2021 salary cap. The Buccaneers will have to utilize the next couple of weeks to get back under their spending limit in order to retain not only Barrett, but also numerous other free agents.

However, although the money is expected to be tight, the Buccaneers will surely try to get Barrett back and wearing red and pewter for the 2021 season and the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agency and more.