Shaq Barrett Believes the Buccaneers Will Be Contenders Without Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will first need to find a quarterback before attempting to make the playoffs for a third season in a row, much less, to fight for a second Super Bowl title in three years.

Obviously, all of those things are easier said than done, especially when you consider Tampa Bay is tasked with replacing the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, who officially retired on Tuesday. But, losing Brady has not diminished the confidence of his former teammates, who believe the Bucs' roster is strong enough to make another run in 2022.

"We most definitely are still going to be contenders," edge rusher Shaquil Barrett told Buccaneers.com at the Pro Bowl.

"We've still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl. And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it's a replication."

It's going to take more than finding Brady's heir in order for Tampa Bay to repeat as NFC South champions and to clinch a spot in the postseason. With 29 imminent free agents come March, according to Over the Cap, Bucs general manager Jason Licht and his team have their work cut out for them over the next couple of months.

However, as seen by their work putting the Super Bowl LV roster together less than two years ago, Barrett has full confidence in management to build upon the team's strengths and put the Bucs in a position to contend again. This is the same front office staff that was able to hold onto Barrett, a 2021 free agent, on a team-friendly contract extension a year ago, keeping a dominant pass-rushing unit intact.

"Whoever it takes, we're going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do," said Barrett. "The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams – whatever it is, we're going to make it happen."

Barrett understands, as anyone else would, that no one will be able to meet the standard of quarterback play that Brady set over the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. That being said, Barrett believes that Licht and Co. are capable of finding a suitable replacement and that the Bucs will rally around their next quarterback.

"Trying to find somebody to replace Tom Brady is impossible," Barrett explained. "There's no other Tom Bradys out there. So we're going to try to find the next best player and help them be the best person they can be, and then rally around him and try to build a contender again."

