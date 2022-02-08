Should the Buccaneers Exercise Devin White's Fifth-Year Option?

There are a lot of big decisions coming up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of them is whether or not the team approves Devin White's fifth-year option.

Per Overthecap.com, White is projected to make just a tad bit over $11.3 million in 2023. If the option is exercised, of course. The soon-to-be fourth-year linebacker has never played less than 90% of defensive snaps in a single season and has played an average of 95% of defensive snaps over his first three years in the NFL.

These numbers are significant because they place White in the second tier of pay, which is based off playing time. Per the NFL's CBA, players are paid extra if they meet the following playtime criteria:

75% or greater in two of their first three seasons

an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons

50% or greater over all three seasons

So, instead of making a little over $10.5 million, White will receive the aforementioned $11.3 number in 2023.

That's a lot of dough for an off-ball linebacker - even if White isn't your typical off-ball player. White's speed and athleticism are nearly second to none at the position and he's proven to be a very effective blitzer, evidenced by his 9.0 sacks in 2020. Combine that with an unrivaled passion for the game and you have the fifth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

White's main issue is consistency. He was stellar during the 2020-2021 playoffs, but the inconsistencies in pass coverage and run defense began to crop back up during the 2021 regular season. White often struggled to keep up with his assignments and even had trouble shedding blocks on multiple occasions throughout the year.

Should the Bucs exercise White's option?

Yes, because his talent is too much to pass up and Lavonte David is entering the final year of his contract that isn't a dummy year. One reason the Bucs defense has been successful the last three years is because there isn't an off-ball duo in the league that has the speed and athleticism that these two guys possess. Their abilities combined with Tampa Bay's stout defensive front creates all types of issues for opposing offenses.

David played well in 2021 despite some injuries, so he's not going to be much cheaper than what he's used to getting paid over the last few years. It's really tough to see both of them on this roster (at the same time) past 2022.

In a perfect world, White takes over for David, which allows the Bucs to potentially part ways with the 32-year-old and start a new era with White.

It would be a tough pill to swallow if 2022 saw both David and White play the final year of their respective deals, but this is the NFL and tough choices have to be made on a consistent basis.

Why the Bucs shouldn't exercise White's option...

He's simply too inconsistent and hasn't shown that he deserves to be paid among the top players at his position. Per Spotrac.com White's $11.3 million salary would be the sixth-highest among inside linebackers in 2023 and the cap hit would be the seventh-highest.

That's really the only reason why the Bucs should be cautious when it comes to approving his fifth-year option. White checks all of the boxes, otherwise.

Final thought

The Bucs are going to have to have faith in White, which is the route they'll choose to take, at the end of the day. Jason Licht and Co. approved Vita Vea's fifth-year option despite multiple injury issues over the first three years because they know what he's capable of and how valuable he is when it comes to his role in the defense. It's the same with White and White's talent alone makes the gamble worth it.

Either way, we'll know what the Bucs' plans are by May 2.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis.