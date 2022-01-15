AllBucs' Super Wild Card Round Staff Predictions

The 2021 regular season has come and gone and now the postseason is upon us.

So, naturally, the staff over here at AllBucs has to dish out some prognostications for Super Wild Card Weekend, right?

Of course we do. Check out the graph below to see who has what team surviving and advancing to the next round:

Game Zach Goodall (0-0) Evan Winter (0-0) (4) Bengals vs. (5) Raiders Bengals Bengals (3) Bills vs. (6) Patriots Patriots Bills (2) Buccaneers vs. (7) Eagles Bucs Bucs (3) Cowboys vs. (6) 49ers Cowboys 49ers (2) Chiefs vs. (7) Steelers Chiefs Chiefs (4) Rams vs. (5) Cardinals Rams Rams

Zach Goodall (0-0): Playoff... Mac Jones?

My biggest upset prediction of the weekend, I've got New England defeating its AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills, even though the game is on the road. The Patriots were one of the NFL's best road teams this season and have already proven they can beat the Bills in Highmark Stadium this year. Plus, you can never count Bill Belichick out in the playoffs, although he'll have to rely on — albeit successful — a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

I almost picked San Francisco over Los Angeles, as Evan did below, but given the tear Dallas' offense has been on — scoring 129 points in its last three games — I'll slide with the Cowboys instead of risking two incorrect sixth-seed upset predictions.

Otherwise, I see this weekend going as the seeding suggests.

Evan Winter (0-0): 49ers provide the only upset of the weekend

It may not be the best idea to go with 83% chalk after one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, but home field advantage is back and will make a big difference in this year's postseason. Unlike last year, where there was either very limited or fan attendance involved.

But even though home field advantage will play a big factor in this weekend's games, I've gotta roll with the '9ers over the 'Boys. Yes, San Francisco's secondary is not good and the Cowboys have a great passing attack, but the 49ers have the ability to play keep away by utilizing their ridiculously good rushing attack against a middle-of-the-road Dallas run defense.

Combine that with a damn good pass rush and the 49ers will move on to the Divisional Round while Dallas goes -or stays- home.

