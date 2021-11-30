SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Drop in Latest Edition Despite Win Over Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up a few spots in Sports Illustrated's power rankings after beating the Giants in Week 11, but they have now dropped a spot despite beating the Indianapolis Colts, 38-31, on Sunday. The Colts dropped from No. 7 last week to No. 13 this week after the loss.

To be fair, last week's rankings contained a five-way tie for second place, so a team -or teams- was bound to drop a spot or two regardless of what happened last week. I mean, this is football, not soccer. The NFL doesn't do draws.

Regardless, the Bucs are sitting at No. 3 heading into Week 13. Ahead of them are the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals and 9-3 Green Bay Packers, which is rather interesting in itself considering that the Packers beat the Cardinals, 24-21, back in Week 8.

Tampa Bay currently holds the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, as well.

Albert Breer penned this week's column and had the following to say about the Bucs:

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–3) Last week: Win at Indianapolis, 38–31

Next week: at Atlanta A quality win at Indy, plus a workable schedule the rest of the way means a redux of 2020’s flying finish is in play.

This week's opponent, the Atlanta Falcons have a 5-6 record and are slightly behind the Washington Football Team (5-6) for the No. 7 seed in the NFC. As for this week's power rankings, the Falcons are holding down the No. 24 spot:

24. Atlanta Falcons (5–6) Last week: Win at Jacksonville, 21–14

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay The roster needs work still, but there’s a lot to like about how Arthur Smith and his staff have creatively kept this team where it is.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.