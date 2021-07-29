Buccaneers Sign OT Chidi Okeke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free agent offensive tackle Chidi Okeke on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Okeke, a 24-year-old Nigeria native, stands at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and is considered a first-year NFL player having yet to appear on an active roster. After signing with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State in 2019, Okeke has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, spending his rookie season on Miami's practice squad. Okeke was not on an NFL roster in 2020.

Okeke was the starting left tackle for Tennessee State through the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team following his junior season. Okeke originally enrolled at LSU coming out of high school but transferred after two seasons.

With Okeke in the fold, Tampa Bay is five players deep at offensive tackle, with Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs headlining while Josh Wells and Brad Seaton hold onto the No. 2 spots on the depth chart. Third-round draft pick Robert Hainsey has plenty of experience as well, however, the Buccaneers have spent the offseason training the rookie to play center and along the interior.

This move comes hours after the Buccaneers waived undrafted rookie tackle Calvin Ashley, who left the team on Thursday morning.

