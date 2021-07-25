Buccaneers Add DB Depth, Sign S Chris Cooper

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced safety Curtis Riley on the active roster.

Shortly prior to beginning training camp on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a last-second addition to their roster by signing safety Chris Cooper.

Cooper, 27, has yet to appear in an NFL game but has made rounds across the league, spending time on the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos' practice squads since going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2018. In college, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back tallied 147 tackles, including 12 for loss, one sack, four interceptions, and nine defended passes.

Entering the competition for the Buccaneers' No. 4 safety role, Cooper will battle Raven Greene, Javon Hagan, Augie Contressa, and Lawrence White IV for a spot on Tampa Bay's final 53-man roster.

Cooper will serve as the replacement for safety Curtis Riley, who suffered a torn Achilles during the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp. Riley has seen been waived after signing with Tampa Bay in May.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.