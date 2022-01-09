Buccaneers Sign DT Vita Vea to Contract Extension

Saturday night contained some news for a big man: Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed defensive lineman Vita Vea to a four-year extension worth over $73 million.

The deal locks Vea up through the 2026 season. Vea's fifth-year option was approved back in April for a tad over $7.6 million and he'll still play under that base salary in 2022. Details of the extension haven't been released yet, so it's unclear as to whether or not Vea will receive any of his contract money prior to the 2023 season.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht issued a comment via Buccaneers.com Saturday night:

"Vita Vea has emerged as one of our league's most disruptive interior defensive linemen due to a unique skillset that combines strength and superior athleticism," said General Manager Jason Licht. "Vita's abilities as both a premier run stuffer and pass rusher are rare, and his presence on the defensive front has played a major role in our ability to consistently rank among the league leaders in rush defense since his arrival. We look forward to having Vita remain a core piece of our defense for years to come and are excited to continue watching him develop into one of the best nose tackles in the NFL."

Vea has a career-high 4.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, and 21 solo tackles through 15 games in 2021. He has 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 104 total tackles since 2017, when he was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

