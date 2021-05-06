Sports Illustrated home
Buccaneers Add Cornerback Depth, Sign Nate Brooks

Tampa Bay continues to address its cornerback depth after the NFL Draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the signing of cornerback Nate Brooks on Thursday.

Brooks, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2019, originally signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot, 192-pound cornerback has since spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.

Taking the field in four games with Miami and Baltimore, Brooks has compiled 11 tackles and two pass breakups in his NFL career. Brooks has primarily played outside cornerback during his time as a pro.

Tampa Bay selected a cornerback in the seventh round of last week's 2021 NFL Draft in BYU's Chris Wilcox. Those two, along with second-year corner and 2020 undrafted free agent Herb Miller, will compete for depth roles in the Buccaneers' secondary as well as spots on special teams this offseason.

In signing with Tampa Bay, Brooks rejoins his college teammate from North Texas, wide receiver Jaelon Darden. The Buccaneers traded up to select Darden in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last week.

