August 23, 2021
Buccaneers Add More Depth at Offensive Tackle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed their fourth offensive tackle since training camp began.
Author:
Publish date:

Tampa Bay signed offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard on Monday, the team announced.

Hubbard is the fourth offensive tackle to sign with the Buccaneers since training camp began in late July, following Chidi Ozeke, Jake Benzinger and Brandon Walton as the team has dealt with offensive line depth issues due to injury.

You could consider it five offensive tackles that Tampa Bay has acquired this preseason if you count Earl Watford. Although he primarily plays guard, Watford has manned the tackle position for the Buccaneers momentarily in the past.

Hubbard, 24, entered the NFL by signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent a year ago following his career at Northwestern State. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound tackle spent the majority of his first pro season on Miami's practice squad and was waived last week after appearing in the Dolphins' first preseason game.

At Northwestern State, Hubbard started in 27 games across his four college seasons.

Tampa Bay's roster currently stands at 81 players and must reach the 80-man limit by 4 P.M. ET on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

