Signing More Veterans Isn't the Answer for the Buccaneers' Injury Woes

The sound of a possible Julian Edelman-Tom Brady reunion is a fun storyline to talk about. And I mean, who wouldn't want to see Larry Fitzgerald team up with the Buccaneers for one last shot at a ring?

Both situations would a lot of fun to talk about, but bringing in those two guys during Tampa Bay's time of need isn't the best strategy. For both the short- and long-term.

Yes, the Bucs are hurting on offense right now. They've lost leading receiver Chris Godwin for the season, Leonard Fournette for the regular season (at minimum), and Mike Evans is week-to-week. Evans' injury is a hamstring, however, so there's no telling how long he'll be out or how quickly he'll return to the field.

But signing more, older veterans may not be in their best interests. Developing their younger players and giving them more chances to show what they can do seems like the better route to take.

Good, young depth is crucial to both winning championships and sustaining success in the NFL. Just look at Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021. Why were they able to bring in Brady in 2020 and why were they able to re-sign all of their major free agents in 2021?

It's because they built the roster through the draft since 2017-2020, outside of a few free agent moves, of course. Just look at the following list of players picked in Round 3 or later that have been big contributors for the Bucs over the years:

Player Draft Round/Year Current Role WR Chris Godwin Round 3/2017 Starter, Pro Bowler G Alex Cappa Round 3/2018 Starting right guard S Jordan Whitehead Round 4/2018 Starting safety WR Justin Watson Round 5/2018 Returning from the PUP CB Jamel Dean Round 3/2019 No. 3 corner, starter in nickel packages S Mike Edwards Round 3/2019 No. 3 safety, leads team with 3 INTs OLB Anthony Nelson Round 4/2019 Rotational pass rusher WR Scotty Miller Round 6/2019 No. 4 receiver WR Tyler Johnson Round 5/2020 No. 2/3 receiver due to injury

All of these players are still on the team, all of them have started games, and they have flashed playmaking ability throughout their careers.

And this list doesn't even include all the big-time draft picks the Bucs hit on in Rounds 1 and 2 since 2017. We're talking players like Vita Vea, Carlton Davis III, Devin White, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and more.

Yes, the Buccaneers are all-in for the repeat in 2021, but how much would an Edelman or Fitzgerald actually help this late in the season?

They'd have to show they're in game shape, which takes time to build up. Both players have been sitting out all year long unlike Le'Veon Bell, who has actually played in a few NFL games this year and was still training after the Ravens cut him.

We saw how long it took Rob Gronkowski to round into shape last year. By the time Edelman and Fitz are ready, it'll likely be the Wild Card matchup. And by then, hopefully Evans and Fournette are back, which at that point, the Bucs wouldn't need Edelman or Fitz.

The last thing the Bucs need is another Richard Sherman-type scenario where they sign an older guy late and rush him into action only to put him on IR after a couple of games. If it was Week 4, sure. But this is Week 16 we're talking about. There's not much time left in the season, obviously.

And then there's the matter of learning the playbook. Fitz would have that covered since he played in Bruce Arians' system for multiple years, but Edelman would have to learn it. Arians even said this week that Bell's playing time depends on how fast he picks up the playbook. As for chemistry, Edelman would certainly have an advantage, but Fitz would have to develop that with Brady. And we know how tough that can be in this offense, because, well, we've heard these guys talk about it a lot over the last 6-8 months.

As much fun as it would be to see that happen and have the opportunity to talk about it, that's where these ideas need to stay - in the atmosphere. The Bucs need to continue to build their depth, especially when looking at their next three opponents: the Panthers twice and the Jets.

A roster with Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones II, and a top-5 offensive line should be enough to handle those guys and who knows? Maybe some like a Johnson or a Miller will step up over these next few weeks until the cavalry in Evans and Fournette arrives for the playoffs (hopefully).

Taking up more cap space and playing the wait-and-see game isn't the way to go right now. No matter how big the name may be. Build the roster, build the depth, this way the Bucs can not just win right now; but also in the future.