Report: Buccaneers Signing OL to Futures Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing offensive lineman Brandon Walton to a futures contract, The Athletic's Greg Auman reported on Tuesday.

Walton spent the entire 2021 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, a year removed from being in the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic.

Tampa Bay signed Walton in the middle of August 2021 while dealing with injuries across the reserve offensive line in the preseason. After a transition from Pittsburgh's offense, Walton quickly filled in at guard, posting 70 snaps on the Buccaneers' offensive line against Tennessee and Houston before being released and signing with the Bucs' practice squad.

Walton is the 12th player to sign a futures contract with Tampa Bay this offseason, joining safeties Chris Cooper and Troy Warner, running back Kenjon Barner, kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Codey McElroy, guard John Molchon, outside linebacker Elijah Ponder, defensive linemen Benning Potoa’e, Willington Previlon and Kobe Smith and cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.