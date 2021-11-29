Snap Count Observations From the Buccaneers Win Over the Colts

Snap counts are fresh off of the presses for Week 12. Who did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers utilize the most against the Indianapolis Colts, who saw an uptick in usage and who could have played more in the 38-31 victory?

AllBucs breaks it all down below.

The first name that stands out on the list of snap counts would be guard Nick Leverett, who was on the field for 85 percent of the Bucs' offensive plays on Sunday. Leverett stepped in at left guard to fill in for Aaron Stinnie, who left the game with a knee injury after earning a start in place of the injured Ali Marpet (abdomen). Per Pro Football Focus, Leverett gave up a sack and four quarterback pressures in the first offensive game action in his career.

Whereas, rookie lineman Robert Hainsey was active for the third time in his career, yet did not earn a single offensive snap. The Bucs have focused on training Hainsey at center after he played tackle in college, but perhaps it's time the team expands his responsibilities and lets him work at guard and on the outside in case he's needed in a pinch.

With tight end Rob Gronkowski back in the fold, taking 82 percent of offensive snaps, it came as no surprise to see Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard received 25 percent or less of the opportunities to play. Gronk appears near or completely back to full strength as he's caught 13 passes for 194 yards in two weeks since returning to the lineup from his rib/back injuries.

It will be interesting to see if receiver Scotty Miller earns more opportunities in the near future as he made his first appearance in weeks on Sunday after dealing with turf toe. He was on the field for just four snaps compared to fellow reserve receiver Tyler Johnson (48), who has underwhelmed in an extended role with Antonio Brown on the sidelines.

The Buccaneers continue to utilize their big nickel package, with Mike Edwards being the team's third most-utilized safety taking 54 percent of snaps on Sunday, behind Antoine Winfield Jr. (100 percent) and Jordan Whitehead (99 percent). Edwards continued his trend of making plays on the ball in his role, forcing a fumble and tallying two pass breakups.

Pierre Desir was the Bucs' second-most used cornerback (91 percent), filling in for Jamel Dean as he exited the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Desir, a former Colt, came up in the clutch with an interception on the final play of the game, a Hail Mary thrown to Michael Pittman which would have led to a tie game at the end of regulation if it turned into a touchdown.

Flashy rookie edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka continued to play in an increased role, having played 50 percent of snaps a week ago and 49 percent in Indianapolis. He created a key pressure on the Hail Mary play, forcing quarterback Carson Wentz to roll to the right before launching a pass down the opposite left sideline, which was underthrown as a result.

