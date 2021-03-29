Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Jump Following Start of Free Agency

Here's where the odds stand for Super Bowl LVI following the first week few weeks of NFL free agency.

The chances that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions have risen since February, but the franchise is still not the odds-on favorite.

The Bucs jumped from 9/1 odds to 6/1, while the team they beat in Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs, fell significantly from 5/1 odds to 11/2 since the start of the NFL free agency, according to BetOnline.

Why did this happen? Well, the Chiefs haven't exactly been busy in free agency, especially compared to the Bucs, who have re-signed 10 free agents in addition to franchise tagging wide receiver Chris Godwin.

To be fair, Kansas City, hasn't needed to be busy in free agency this year. Players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are all locked in for the immediate future so the Chiefs have talent returning next season.

However, the franchise has failed to land any big-time free agents. The Chiefs did sign offensive lineman Kyle Long, who is talented, but wide receiver Sammy Watkins walked away in free agency signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, 2017 second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon is reportedly signing with the New Orleans Saints instead of staying put in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, teams who have re-signed key players and haven't seen major losses since the start of free agency, like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, have stayed put in the odds to win Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Both teams sit with 12/1 odds, according to BetOnline, the same as when the initials odds were released in February.

The Chiefs aren't the only team who saw their chances to win the Super Bowl drop. The Seattle Seahawks fell from 20/1 odds down to 28/1 odds. The Seahawks had multiple players leave so far this season including wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and running back Carlos Hyde.

On the flip side, one team who saw their odds rise like the Bucs is the Indianapolis Colts. And this jump makes sense. The Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles, re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, running back Marlon Mack, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and added depth along the offensive line in Julie'n Davenport and Sam Tevi.

Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl LVI, as of March 29, 2021, according to BetOnline:

(Teams italicized have longer odds, teams bolded have shorter odds, and teams underlined stayed the same)

NFL Teams Odds as of 2/8/2021 Current Odds as of 3/29/21 Kansas City Chiefs 5/1 11/2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1 6/1 Green Bay Packers 12/1 12/1 Los Angeles Rams 12/1 12/1 Buffalo Bills 12/1 14/1 San Francisco 49ers 14/1 14/1 Baltimore Ravens 16/1 18/1 Cleveland Browns 20/1 18/1 Indianapolis Colts 28/1 20/1 New England Patriots 25/1 25/1 Arizona Cardinals 40/1 28/1 Dallas Cowboys 25/1 28/1 New Orleans Saints 28/1 28/1 Seattle Seahawks 20/1 28/1 Los Angeles Chargers 28/1 33/1 Miami Dolphins 25/1 33/1 Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1 33/1 Tennessee Titans 28/1 33/1 Carolina Panthers 50/1 50/1 Chicago Bears 50/1 50/1 Denver Broncos 75/1 50/1 Las Vegas Raiders 50/1 50/1 Minnesota Vikings 50/1 50/1 New York Giants 66/1 50/1 New York Jets 75/1 50/1 Philadelphia Eagles 40/1 50/1 Washington Football Team 66/1 50/1 Atlanta Falcons 50/1 66/1 Cincinnati Bengals 75/1 100/1 Jacksonville Jaguars 75/1 100/1 Detroit Lions 75/1 150/1 Houston Texans 66/1 150/1

Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.