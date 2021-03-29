Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Jump Following Start of Free Agency
The chances that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions have risen since February, but the franchise is still not the odds-on favorite.
The Bucs jumped from 9/1 odds to 6/1, while the team they beat in Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs, fell significantly from 5/1 odds to 11/2 since the start of the NFL free agency, according to BetOnline.
Why did this happen? Well, the Chiefs haven't exactly been busy in free agency, especially compared to the Bucs, who have re-signed 10 free agents in addition to franchise tagging wide receiver Chris Godwin.
To be fair, Kansas City, hasn't needed to be busy in free agency this year. Players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are all locked in for the immediate future so the Chiefs have talent returning next season.
However, the franchise has failed to land any big-time free agents. The Chiefs did sign offensive lineman Kyle Long, who is talented, but wide receiver Sammy Watkins walked away in free agency signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, 2017 second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon is reportedly signing with the New Orleans Saints instead of staying put in Kansas City.
Meanwhile, teams who have re-signed key players and haven't seen major losses since the start of free agency, like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, have stayed put in the odds to win Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Both teams sit with 12/1 odds, according to BetOnline, the same as when the initials odds were released in February.
The Chiefs aren't the only team who saw their chances to win the Super Bowl drop. The Seattle Seahawks fell from 20/1 odds down to 28/1 odds. The Seahawks had multiple players leave so far this season including wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and running back Carlos Hyde.
On the flip side, one team who saw their odds rise like the Bucs is the Indianapolis Colts. And this jump makes sense. The Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles, re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, running back Marlon Mack, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and added depth along the offensive line in Julie'n Davenport and Sam Tevi.
Here's a look at the full odds to win the Super Bowl LVI, as of March 29, 2021, according to BetOnline:
(Teams italicized have longer odds, teams bolded have shorter odds, and teams underlined stayed the same)
|NFL Teams
|Odds as of 2/8/2021
|Current Odds as of 3/29/21
Kansas City Chiefs
5/1
11/2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9/1
6/1
Green Bay Packers
12/1
12/1
Los Angeles Rams
12/1
12/1
Buffalo Bills
12/1
14/1
San Francisco 49ers
14/1
14/1
Baltimore Ravens
16/1
18/1
Cleveland Browns
20/1
18/1
Indianapolis Colts
28/1
20/1
New England Patriots
25/1
25/1
Arizona Cardinals
40/1
28/1
Dallas Cowboys
25/1
28/1
New Orleans Saints
28/1
28/1
Seattle Seahawks
20/1
28/1
Los Angeles Chargers
28/1
33/1
Miami Dolphins
25/1
33/1
Pittsburgh Steelers
33/1
33/1
Tennessee Titans
28/1
33/1
Carolina Panthers
50/1
50/1
Chicago Bears
50/1
50/1
Denver Broncos
75/1
50/1
Las Vegas Raiders
50/1
50/1
Minnesota Vikings
50/1
50/1
New York Giants
66/1
50/1
New York Jets
75/1
50/1
Philadelphia Eagles
40/1
50/1
Washington Football Team
66/1
50/1
Atlanta Falcons
50/1
66/1
Cincinnati Bengals
75/1
100/1
Jacksonville Jaguars
75/1
100/1
Detroit Lions
75/1
150/1
Houston Texans
66/1
150/1
Stay tuned to AllBucs.com for further updates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2021 NFL free agency.