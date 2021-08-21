Buccaneers vs. Titans: Game Info, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Buccaneers and Titans kickoff.

It's week two of the NFL's new three-game preseason schedule, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a new approach when it comes to splitting up snaps as such.

Tampa Bay will host Tennessee for their second game of the preseason on Saturday night, and plan to keep their usual starters on the sidelines following two days of intense joint practices with the Titans this past week.

You can find out everything you need to know about the game, including where to watch and mini team previews, below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.

When: Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: Tampa - WFLA Channel 8 (NBC); Tennessee - WKRN-TV News2 (ABC)

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

The rundown

Buccaneers: Blaine Gabbert has already been named the Buccaneers starting quarterback for Saturday night, knocking over a big domino as Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay's starters to the bench for the week.

The starting lineup is set to receive more snaps in week three than they will have in the first two. That leaves the Tennessee game to backups and players on the bubble to show the Buccaneers coaching staff that they are worth a spot on the final roster.

RELATED: 16 Buccaneers players to watch against the Titans

Behind Gabbert, Ryan Griffin looks to bounce back from a two-interception showing a week ago as he vies for the No. 2 quarterback role, while rookie Kyle Trask looks to build upon a poised performance in his debut.

Keep an eye on the Buccaneers reserve cornerbacks and defensive linemen particularly in this game, as both units currently possess a lot of depth that could lead to tough decisions when it comes time for teams to cut their rosters to 53.

Titans: Although the Buccaneers don't plan to play their first team, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that the same decision had yet to be made by Tennessee's staff.

One way or another, the team could be without wide receiver Julio Jones as he continues to dealing with an injury, meaning Jones won't face his former NFC South rival from his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition, first-round cornerback Caleb Farley may not play either, as Vrabel was noncommital on the subject on Thursday despite Farley practicing during the week.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.