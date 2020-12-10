Three Keys to the Game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Vikings

For the Bucs to come out with a win on Sunday, they must do these three things.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) enter a four-game stretch that will determine the fate of their season and it starts Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings (6-6).

The Bucs have lost two straight games and haven't won at home since the month of October. Meanwhile, the Vikings have won two straight games and five of their last six games.

With both teams looking to extend their season and make the playoffs, Sunday's game is critical. Below are three keys to the game for the Buccaneers:

1. Tampa Bay's offense must do better on first and second downs.

For whatever reason, the Buccaneers can't seem to improve on third down. Outside of a few games, this is something this team has struggled with most of the season. Against the Chiefs, the Bucs only converted 3-of-9 third downs.

Overall this season, Tampa Bay has only converted 42.95% of the time, which ranks 14th in the league. At home, however, the conversion rate drops to 39%. To avoid third downs on Sunday, the Bucs must perform better on first and second down.

“First, it’s just making guys aware, because we were really good at it the first half of the season," Bucs' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Thursday. "I think we probably were one of the best teams in the league, and it’s amazing how if you don’t stay on things, things can change quickly."

While the Bucs know they need to improve on first and second downs, Leftwich stressed the importance of getting out to a hot start and converting third downs early in the game.

But it's easier said than done against this Minnesota defense. The Vikings have allowed opponents to convert on third downs only 36% of the time, which is the sixth-best in the league.

"You’ve got to be able to convert third downs early, and if you don’t, you’re going to get to slow starts," Leftwich said. "It’s all about third-down conversions – situational football, really. It’s really a situational football thing that I believe we need to get better at.”

2. The Buccaneers must return to the fundamentals while on defense.

Tampa Bay has struggled defensively the last two games, allowing over 400 yards of offense to the Los Angeles Rams and over 500 yards of offense to the Chiefs. This week, the Bucs must return to what they know defensively and according to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, it's not hard.

“Get back to fundamentals and communicate better," Bowles said. "I think our communication was lacking on a couple [of] plays and we busted some coverages here and there. We have to get back to fundamentals and basics.”

Bowles explained that he's not asking for much from his defense and he believes his defense knows what they need to do vs. the Vikings.

"We have to get back to what we’ve been doing best and what we know how to do, and that’s the basic fundamentals of football," Bowles said. "Whether it’s eye discipline, backpedaling, gap recognition and technique, hat and hands – just old school football and playing the way we know how to play.”

The Bucs will have their hands full this week between Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and receivers Adam Theilen and Justin Jefferson. In total offense, the Vikings rank 4th in the league, averaging over 400 yards a game.

“They’ve got great receivers, obviously. Between the two of them, they make big plays every week," Bowles said. "Going into our game, I’m sure they’re feeling pretty good because of the plays we gave up [against Kansas City]. Along with the running game, they tie those two things in very well and they make you play honest football.”

3. The Buccaneers to need to return to the run game vs. the Vikings

It's no secret Tampa Bay has faced two tough defenses in its last two games. This week, however, the Bucs have a good opportunity to return to having success running the ball.

The Vikings enter Sunday with a defense that ranks 19th in stopping the run, allowing opponents to rush for an average of 121 yards per game. In their last two losses, the Bucs have only rushed for 75 yards and 42 yards, respectively.

Being multiple on offense has been part of Tampa Bay's identity this entire season, Leftwich explained.

"I don’t think you can win games consistently [by playing] one way in this league," Leftwich said. "I believe the more multiple you can be and have different ways of winning football games or different ways of playing football – especially from the offensive side – it always helps you."

Leftwich said his team understands the fact that they are multiple on offense, using a number of players while running and throwing the ball.

"In this building, I think we understand what we are [and] who we are," Leftwich said. "What we’re trying to do is win football games, really. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to win football games. Whatever that entails [and] whatever we feel as though is best for us to win football games and do that, we’ll try to do."

If Tampa Bay can run the ball on Sunday, this should help quarterback Tom Brady and allow the Bucs to use the play-action when given the opportunity and not just because other teams are using it more often.

"We’re not trying to do what everybody else [does] or what some other teams do best. We’re trying to do what’s best for our players," Leftwich said. "We understand how good we are at play-action, but it all comes down to being able to run the ball consistently, week in and week out."