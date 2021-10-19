Three Possible Trade Destinations for Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones II

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that a few teams are monitoring the trade status of Ronald Jones II, the Bucs' current No. 2 running back. Jones has been relegated to Leonard Fournette's backup over the last few weeks, but still has value as a depth piece. Either way, teams are interested, which means he could very well be on the move.

So, which teams could use RoJo the most? Let's take a look at three possible trade destinations for the former USC Trojan.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

It's already been reported that the Chiefs have looked into the idea of trading for Marlon Mack after placing Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. As it currently stands, Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon are the lead backs.

Williams has had his moments and so has McKinnon, but the latter has dealt with back-to-back ACL tears throughout his career. Acquiring Jones would help the Chiefs adjust to life with CEH until he returns and would then give the 2020 AFC Champions another option in case another injury would occur to any of the other backs on the roster.

2. Chicago Bears

Lead running back David Montgomery is currently on injured reserve with a knee sprain and Damien Williams, Montgomery's backup, is currently on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. Tarik Cohen tore his ACL in Week 3 of last year and is still on the PUP list.

Williams should return soon and Montgomery could be back around Week 11, but that means Chicago will have to lean on the trio of rookie Khalil Herbert, second-year back Artavis Pierce, and Ryan Nall -who all have a combined 51 career carries- until they return.

Jones would immediately bolster the backfield and would add extra insurance in case Williams' COVID stint lasts longer than expected and if Montgomery isn't as effective once he returns from IR.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Of all the 31 other teams in the NFL, the Jags make the most sense when it comes to potentially acquiring Jones.

Rookie Travis Etienne is out for the year, but the Jags do have one of the league's better backs in James Robinson to offset Etienne's absence. But what if something were to happen to Robinson in regard to a long-term injury?

The Jags would have just two running backs on their roster in veterans Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale if Robinson were to miss time. While Hyde and Ogunbowale have experience, it's clear the Jags would need help.

Enter Jones. Not only would he be a very reliable backup to Robinson, but he would become the team's best back if Robinson were to go down. It's safe to say Jones would likely assume the starting gig in this scenario.

Jacksonville certainly isn't an ideal destination for any NFL player, but it would give Jones the best shot at a decent amount of playing time and possibly becoming the starter is something were to happen to Robinson.

Honorable mentions: New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.