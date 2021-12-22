Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers to Add Le'Veon Bell to Roster; Fournette 'Likely' Headed to IR
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers to Add Le'Veon Bell to Roster; Fournette 'Likely' Headed to IR

    Lavonte David will miss the rest of the regular season, as well.
    Author:

    Lavonte David will miss the rest of the regular season, as well.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers plan to sign veteran running back Le'Veon Bell to the 53-man roster, pending a physical. 

    But the bigger news is Leonard Fournette is likely headed to injured reserve and Lavonte David is going to miss the rest of the regular season, too.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news concerning Fournette and The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud followed up with a confirmation as well as the update on David. Per Stroud, there is a chance David goes on IR, but that has yet to be confirmed. 

    Read More

    The Bucs offense has been racked by injuries resulting from the Week 15 matchup with the Saints. They already lost Chris Godwin for the entire season on Monday. Right now, there's a chance Fournette and David return for the playoffs, but that remains to be seen. 

    Bell recently played for the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in five games and recorded 83 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. Right now, he's only considered a depth player, but he's also a needed depth player thanks to Fournette's hamstring injury. 

    As for David, veteran Kevin Minter will step up in his stead. Minter has played in Todd Bowles' defense for numerous years now and is a quality backup that filled in well when David missed a couple of games earlier in the year.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17348303
    News

    Buccaneers to Add Le'Veon Bell to Roster; Fournette 'Likely' Headed to IR

    3 minutes ago
    Brady Godwin
    News

    Tom Brady Speaks on Buccaneers' Chris Godwin's Injury

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17213223
    News

    Will Chris Godwin Move On From the Buccaneers in 2022?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17346010
    News

    Who Will Replace Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in the Slot?

    8 hours ago
    Jones
    News

    Buccaneers Stock Report Following Loss to the Saints

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17021506
    News

    Bruce Arians 'Could Give A S---' About Criticism to Keep Antonio Brown

    Dec 20, 2021
    BUCS_EVAN_WALKON_BUF_JABABIAK_DSC_3942(1)
    News

    Report: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Is 'Week-To-Week' with Hamstring Injury

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17300205
    News

    Bruce Arians Says Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Done For Year With Torn ACL

    Dec 20, 2021