Buccaneers to Feature 'RED-OUT' During Sunday Night Football vs. Saints

Last week's game against the Bills may have been the Buccaneers' biggest game in terms of spectacle, but this week's matchup with the Saints represents the biggest game of the year when it comes to substance.

This is because the Bucs have a chance to wrap up their first NFC South title since 2007 with a win over the Saints on Sunday Night Football. Sure, Super Bowl titles are bigger and better, but it's always a good moment when you get to hang a banner.

A big game is always going to garner a lot of attention, which means people are naturally going to show up. This time around though, the Bucs are getting the fans involved more than ever on Sunday night with what they're calling a "RED-OUT".

Fans will be give red t-shirts provided by Publix in order to engulf the stadium in the singular color, but they're also encouraged to wear red pants, face paint, red shoes - whatever they can to drown out any opposing black and gold that may be in the stands.

“Sunday promises to be an electric night at Raymond James Stadium and we want all of our fans to show their unity with our team in front of a national television audience by wearing their favorite red shirt or jersey,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We can’t thank our partners at Publix enough for their continued support and offering every fan in attendance with a free red shirt. We look forward to the first RED-OUT being a memorable night.”

Quote provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

