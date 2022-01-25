Report: Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles to Interview With Las Vegas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will interview for the Las Vegas Raiders' vacant head coaching position on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This meeting will mark Bowles' fourth interview of the 2022 head coaching carousel, as he's previously met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. However, Bowles has not emerged as a finalist for any of those vacancies, at least yet.

Given New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's resignation on Tuesday, there are nine head coach openings across the NFL at this time. Along with Bowles, Buccaneers' offense coordinator Byron Leftwich has interviewed with numerous teams and has emerged as a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars' vacancy, interviewing with the team for a second time on Tuesday.

Bowles has been in contention for head coaching jobs over the last few years as he has previous experience in the position with the New York Jets (2015-18), where he compiled a 24-40 record, and has assembled a disruptive defense that is elite against the run going on three seasons in a row with the Buccaneers.

Bowles has also been rumored as a potential in-house candidate for the Buccaneers' head coaching position upon Arians', 69, eventual retirement, although that would not happen until the 2023 season at the earliest.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.