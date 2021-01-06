Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Earns Air Player of the Week

It's the 12th time in his career and second time in Tampa Bay that Brady has won the award.

After a second straight four-touchdown performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 17.

In addition to the four touchdown passes, Brady completed 26-of-41 passes for 399 yards in route to the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His 399 passing yards were the second-most by any player in the final week of the 2020 regular season while his four passing touchdowns tied for the most.

Earlier this season, Brady earned both NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Air Player of the Week honors for his Week 4 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October, tossing 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

Brady finished his first season in Tampa Bay with a franchise-record 40 passing touchdowns to go along with 4,633 yards, which rank as the second-most in a single season in team history.

Brady was asked Wednesday how comfortable he feels in the Tampa Bay offense and how close of a unit the offense is entering the postseason.

"We’re all understanding each other a little bit better each week," Brady said. "Football season is tough – there’s a lot of things to coordinate, there’s a lot of moving parts, different players and in and out, you’re running different schemes. But I think we’ve just tried to not take the foot off the gas pedal [and] tried to understand each other a little bit better each week and try to put ourselves in a decent position. Any time you make the playoffs, it’s a good feeling and it’s a great opportunity to be playing this weekend."

Brady’s 102.2 passer rating in 2020 is the highest single-season mark in team history (min. 224 attempts). His 40 passing touchdowns surpassed Peyton Manning (37 in 2012 with Denver) for the most by a player in his first season with a team, while his 4,633 passing yards are the second-most by a player in his first season with a team.

Brady finished the 2020 NFL regular season tied for second in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards. He was the only quarterback this season to finish inside the top three in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. As a team, the Buccaneers finished third in scoring, fourth in passing offense, and seventh in total offense.