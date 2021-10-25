Bucs Fan Makes Request for Tom Brady in Exchange for 600th TD Ball

Will Tom Brady personally accomodate the fan who gave back the ball on his 600th touchdown pass?

Byron Kennedy was willing to hand over history on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans handed Kennedy the football to celebrate a first-quarter touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears, his typical post-score festivity. It wasn't just any other score, though, as Evans was on the receiving end of quarterback Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.

A team official approached Kennedy and was able to convince the fan to return the ball to Brady. In exchange, the Buccaneers offered Kennedy a $1,000 gift card to their team shop and other gifts for his sacrifice.

Responses on social media to the deal have widely been critical of what Kennedy will get in return for the memento, which he was asked about on a Monday NFL Network appearance. Kennedy had a single request for Brady, in particular, to even out the agreement: A round of golf together.

Asked if he wanted to renegotiate with the Bucs for his compensation, Kennedy responded: "No, but maybe play a round of golf with Tom as a repayment. I think that'd be pretty cool."

Kennedy shared that he wouldn't have sold the ball if he ended up keeping it - despite its worth - and in fact, Kennedy admitted that he wasn't aware of its significance at the time.

Brady's personal training company, TB12, has offered Kennedy a free session with a Body Coach in Tampa already, but time will tell if Brady is willing to accommodate Kennedy's request for 18 holes and a good time.

