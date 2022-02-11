Tom Brady Named NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Year

To cap off an incredible career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the 2022 FedEx Air Player of the Year on Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Although it is nearly impossible to believe, this is the first time Brady has been named the NFL's Air Player of the Year in his career, an award that was created in 2003. He earned the honor over quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, it isn't all that surprising that Brady earned the award following his fantastic final season in the pros. Brady led the NFL in completions (485, also an NFL single-season record), yards (5,316), touchdowns (43) and first down throws (269). He earned FedEx's Air Player of the week three times throughout the year, in Weeks 1, 2 and 18.

As a result, the Buccaneers owned the league's No. 1 passing offense in 2021, a strong factor in Tampa Bay's second postseason trip in a row, although the trek ended abruptly in the Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

Brady officially retired from football after 22 seasons on February 1, following two seasons with the Buccaneers that included a Super Bowl LV victory, setting the team's single-season win record in 2021 with 13, and shattering single-season franchise passing records this past season.

