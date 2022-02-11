Skip to main content

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Named NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Year

For the first, and last, time in his NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earned the 2022 FedEx Air Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

To cap off an incredible career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named the 2022 FedEx Air Player of the Year on Thursday night during the NFL Honors ceremony.

Although it is nearly impossible to believe, this is the first time Brady has been named the NFL's Air Player of the Year in his career, an award that was created in 2003. He earned the honor over quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, it isn't all that surprising that Brady earned the award following his fantastic final season in the pros. Brady led the NFL in completions (485, also an NFL single-season record), yards (5,316), touchdowns (43) and first down throws (269). He earned FedEx's Air Player of the week three times throughout the year, in Weeks 1, 2 and 18.

As a result, the Buccaneers owned the league's No. 1 passing offense in 2021, a strong factor in Tampa Bay's second postseason trip in a row, although the trek ended abruptly in the Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams, who will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

Read More

Brady officially retired from football after 22 seasons on February 1, following two seasons with the Buccaneers that included a Super Bowl LV victory, setting the team's single-season win record in 2021 with 13, and shattering single-season franchise passing records this past season.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Tom Brady
News

Tom Brady Named NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Year

just now
Arians
News

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians at No. 17 on EdjSports Coach of the Year Rankings

17 hours ago
Antonio Brown
News

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Teams Up With Kanye West for New Gig

20 hours ago
Chris Godwin
News

PFF Ranks, Evaluates Potential Contracts for Buccaneers Free Agents

Feb 9, 2022
Bowles and Leftwich
News

Buccaneers Win, NFL Misses Out as Leftwich, Bowles Return to Tampa Bay

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17515988
News

Should the Buccaneers Exercise Devin White's Fifth-Year Option?

Feb 8, 2022
yegscwupko3ojlsqmiml
News

Report: Jaguars to Hire Buccaneers LB Coach Mike Caldwell as DC

Feb 8, 2022
Lovie Smith
News

Houston Hiring Former Tampa Bay HC Lovie Smith as Head Coach

Feb 7, 2022