Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Reaches Incredible Milestone on Overtime TD

Love him, hate him, feel however you please about him: Tom Brady continues to cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Certainly, he is the most productive, and by a wide margin.

Brady's second touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday marked his 700th career throwing score, including the regular season and playoffs. Brady connected with receiver Breshad Perriman on a 58-yard score in the overtime to reach the milestone and win the game, 33-27.

Simply unbelievable.

Brady has now thrown 617 regular-season touchdowns (and counting), to go along with 83 touchdowns across his 18 years of reaching the postseason.

Earlier this season, Brady surpassed Drew Brees as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards against his former team, the New England Patriots. His career yardage mark now stands at 83,338, and much like his touchdown count, that number will only continue to increase as the 2021 season goes on.

Brees is the next-closest quarterback to Brady on the list of all-time touchdowns in the regular and postseason, finishing his career with 608. Brady and Brees are the only quarterbacks to cross the 600-touchdown threshold, as Peyton Manning ranks third in history with 579.

Tip your cap. We will, probably, never see a quarterback achieve the level of greatness like Brady has again in our lifetime.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.