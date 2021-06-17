Brady, Mahomes Named to Madden 22 Cover

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will grace the cover of Madden NFL 22.

Photo credit: Madden NFL 22 (via Twitter)

It is already being deemed "The Greatest Cover of All-Time."

Two of the NFL's most valuable players - both considered among the best to ever play the quarterback position - will grace the cover of the Madden NFL 22 "MVP Edition" video game this year.

Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the two starting quarterbacks in this past February's Super Bowl LV, were revealed on the cover art for the annual video game on Thursday morning.

This isn't the first time that either quarterback has served as the poster boy for the annually released game, which first hit the market in 1988. Brady was featured on the cover of Madden NFL 18 in 2017, while Mahomes more recently appeared on the casing for Madden NFL 20 two years ago.

This is, however, the first time a current Tampa Bay Buccaneers player has been featured on the cover.

In the latest edition, Electronic Arts have unveiled a new Dynamic Gameplay - which will be exclusively available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 according to the game's website. EA Sports has also suggested that the popular Franchise Mode has had numerous features redeveloped.

Pre-ordering for Madden NFL 22 is open now, which you can find here. Early access to the game will begin on August 17.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.