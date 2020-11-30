Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady Responds to 'External Noise'

Throughout Sunday's broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game vs. Kansas City, CBS Sports NFL game analyst Tony Romo had a fair share of thoughts on the Bucs' offensive struggles against the Chiefs.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback defended Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady throughout the first half when Tampa Bay punted on its first four drives and only scored one touchdown while falling behind 20-7 at halftime.

Brady threw for 345 yards on 27-of-41 passing and thre touchdowns, but tossed two interceptions when it was all said and done on Sunday.

Romo pointed out that the Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians needs to use more pre-snap motion and motion at the snap while taking advantage of the run game to allow for play-action passes, which could let Brady read opposing defenses better.

Arians was asked Monday about Romo's idea of using motion at the snap, something Tampa Bay doesn't do that often. On Nov. 19, the Bucs ranked dead last in the league using motion at the snap just 2.9% of all snaps, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Arians pointed out some quarterbacks don't always like that type of motion, whether it's before the snap or during it.

“We’ve done it in the past – we did it for years," Arians said about using motion at the time of the snap. "Peyton Manning never wanted anybody in motion, so each quarterback is so different [with] what they want the motion for. We have used jet motion a little bit. I’m not a big fan of it if it’s going to disrupt what you’re doing versus just blocking people.”

It's unclear if Brady is in fact a quarterback like Manning who did not like using motion during or before the snap, but Arians was asked if Brady wants more of it moving forward.

“That’s the motion that we use," Arians said. "We do as much as he wants."

Romo isn't the only former NFL player calling out Arians' playcalling.

Last week on ESPN's "Get Up!," former teammate and New England Patriots' linebacker Rob Ninkovich criticized Arians and said he believes Brady needs a new head coach. Following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, Brady was asked about the outside noise coming from around the league.

"It''s just external noise that when you're losing, that's what you deal with," Brady said. "I love playing for the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization's been unbelievable. I think we've just gotta go out, I've certainly gotta go out and do a better job the last four weeks of the year."

Regardless of the outside noise, the Bucs will use this bye week to refresh and prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 13.

“We’ll be back in Wednesday and get everything settled as far as going back through the self-scout stuff, getting a good handle on the Vikings, and getting a game plan set," Arians said. "Then we’ll have the weekend off.”