Tom Brady's Top-5 Moments with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's official: Tom Brady has retired from the game of football.

Chances are there will never be another quarterback -or player- that will reach the heights and garner the accolades that Brady did over his 22 seasons in the NFL. From Super Bowls, to all-time records and everything in-between - Brady did it all.

Although his run with Tampa Bay was a short one, it literally defined the phrase "short and sweet". Brady and the Bucs reached the pinnacle of success in the NFL and there were plenty of fun moments along the way.

Which ones were the best, though? Let's take a look and find out.

5. Brady beats Belichick and the Pats

This one means more to Brady than it does Bucs fans, but that doesn't take away from any of its importance.

Brady's win over his former team was a monumental moment in his career and the Bucs were right there, front and center, at the time. He didn't beat the team and coach he had just spent 20 years with wearing a Colts, Bears, 49ers, Packers, or any other NFL team's jersey. He did it with a Bucs jersey on and as a result, the Bucs franchise will always be a part of the historic win.

4. The comeback against the Chargers

Tampa Bay was about to head into halftime down 24-7 to the Chargers before a bad exchange between Justin Herbert and Joshua Kelley allowed Brady to connect with Mike Evans right before halftime to make it a 24-14 game.

Brady then came out of halftime and threw two touchdowns to put the Bucs ahead, 28-24, but Herbert found Jalen Guyton deep for a 72-yard touchdown pass to go back up, 31-28.

Brady immediately lead the Bucs down the field on the following drive and found Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass. He then put the team in range for a Ryan Succop field goal to push the lead to 38-31. The Bucs went on to win the game with that being the final score.

In all, Brady completed slightly less than 75% of his passes while throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games as a Buc with 350+ passing yards and five passing touchdowns and this was one of those games.

The comeback was Brady's coming out moment as a Buc and was one of his best games in red and pewter.

3. Brady's drunken Lombardi toss

Tampa Bay's boat parade will be something that the majority of people will remember, including those without Bucs affiliation.

That's because not only was it an awesome event, but also because Brady's antics were absolutely entertaining.

Brady had his fair share of avocado tequila that day and the results were priceless. Not only did the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his teammates look like they were having the time of their lives, but Brady's decision to toss the Lombardi trophy from his boat to the boat behind him will forever live in infamy.

And so will the video of Ryan Griffin escorting an inebriated Brady off the grounds and into a safe place where I'm sure there were plenty of afterparty munchies to dig into.

2. Brady and the Bucs defense take down the Saints during the Divisional Round of the 2020-2021 playoffs

This was a huge win when it happened, but it means even more after the Saints swept the Bucs during the 2021 regular season just like they did in 2020.

Brady was 1-5 against the Saints during his time as a Buc, but that one win came when it mattered most: in the playoffs.

Brady completed just a tad over 54% of his passes for 199 yards, but he threw two touchdowns and ran for another as the Bucs defeated the Saints, 30-20, in the Caesars Superdome.

The win not only erased two embarrassing losses, but it was pivotal in helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl. And it gave Bucs fans bragging rights for about 9-10 months, which is always appreciated from their standpoint.

1. Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl LV

What Brady and the Bucs did in Year One was incredible. The franchise overcame growing pains, COVID-19, a 7-5 start, and three straight road games in the playoffs to clinch its second Super Bowl.

Brady and Co. also defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who were supposed to be the NFL's next dynasty at the time. In doing so, Brady became the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback of an AFC team and NFC team.

He earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy, too, which is also an NFL record. It's clear Brady's winning ways rubbed off on the franchise in other ways, too. The Bucs broke their playoff and Super Bowl drought, but also broke their division title drought when they conquered the NFC South in 2021.

Because of Brady, the Bucs were able to hang every banner available to be hung and for that, the Buccaneers and their fans will be forever grateful.

