Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs Considering Surgery on Injured Ankle

It was reported by The Athletic on Sunday evening that Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting right tackle will undergo surgery on an ankle injury that kept him from playing in the Bucs' 30-27 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

Surgery remains a possibility, but it appears that the report was premature. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians clarified on Monday that Wirfs is considering two options to nurse the injury, one route being surgery, although a procedure would limit Wirfs' availability throughout the upcoming offseason program.

"It would definitely keep him out of [organized team activities in May-June] if that's the case. I don't think that decision has been made yet," said Arians. "He's looking at his options. That's one option. So, yeah, I haven't talked to the doctors yet, but he is looking at two different options."

The Athletic reported that Wirfs' high ankle sprain, suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, led to tears in two ligaments, including one that ripped off the bone.

Tampa Bay's lone All-Pro from the 2021 season, Wirfs' started every regular-season game for the second year in a row. He has only allowed four sacks in his two-year pro career including the postseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

