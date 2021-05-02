Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker 2021

Keep track of each of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reported 2021 undrafted free agent signings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added seven rookies to their roster via the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, the Buccaneers can continue to add young talent by offering contracts undrafted free agents of their choice.

Each and every undrafted free agent signing by the Buccaneers can be found in our live tracker below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent signing tracker

5/1/21, 8:20 P.M.: Up to nine signings now, the Buccaneers and West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons have agreed to terms on an undrafted free agent contract according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The 6-1, 208-pound receiver caught 86 passes for for 1197 yards and nine touchdowns with the Mountaineers after spending one season at Alabama.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Miami kicker Jose Borregales reportedly will sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Spending time at UM and FIU, Borregales connected on 168/171 extra points and 70/88 field goal attempts in his college career. The Buccaneers re-signed kicker Ryan Succop on a three-year deal in March, making Borregales no more than a camp leg.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Naval Academy cornerback Cameron Kinley shared on his Instagram that he will sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Buccaneers. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound defensive back intercepted one pass and broke up six in his four-year college career.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Florida AMU offensive tackle Calvin Ashley will sign with the Buccaneers, according to NFL Draft Diamonds. Ashley, 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, opted out of the 2020 season after time spent at FAMU, FAU, and Auburn. 11 scouts reportedly attended his pro day.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Iowa State safety Lawrence White will reportedly sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network. White recorded 214 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups for the Cyclones.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Cincinnati defensive lineman Elijah Ponder will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Brad Stainbrook of Orange and Brown Report. Ponder accumulated four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 63 total tackles in three seasons with the Bearcats.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: FAU outside linebacker Leighton McCarthy plans to sign with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, per National Sports Agency. McCarthy's presence in the backfield led to 18.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss over four seasons with the Owls.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson will head to Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent after making 39 starts at numerous positions, guard and tackle, during his five seasons with the Gamecocks, according to Jordan Reid of The Draft Network.

5/1/21, 8:15 P.M.: Stony Brook safety Augie Contressa will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers, according to The Bucs Wire's Luke Easterling. Contressa tallied 212 tackles, seven sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, one interception, nine defended passes, and three fumbles forced at Stony Brook.

Buccaneers 2021 draft selections: Edge rusher Joe Tryon, quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker K.J. Britt, cornerback Chris Wilcox, Houston linebacker Grant Stuard.