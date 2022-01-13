Vikings Request to Interview Buccaneers Executive for GM Position

Not only are their coordinators being evaluated for head coach vacancies around the NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has been requested to interview for the Minnesota Vikings open general manager position, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Vikings relieved general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer of their duties on Monday.

Spytek has spent the last six seasons with the Buccaneers and previously spent time in the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions' scouting departments dating back to 2004.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Spytek played a pivotal role in the Buccaneers replacing injured starters over the past two years, lending a hand in identifying and signing cornerbacks Ross Cockrell, Pierre Desir and Dee Delaney dating back to the 2020 season. Spytek also played a part in the acquisitions of quarterback Tom Brady, who he played with at Michigan in college, edge rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette, per the Times.

Spytek joins offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles in being requested for interviews during the 2022 coaching and general manager carousel. Leftwich and Bowles have both interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and have received interest from the Chicago Bears this week.

