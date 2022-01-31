Buccaneers' Vita Vea Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is Pro Bowl-bound, officially named to the roster on Monday as a replacement for Los Angeles Rams' lineman Aaron Donald, who is ineligible to play as he will be busy preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vea is the ninth Buccaneer to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl — matching a franchise record set in 2000 — joining Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, linebacker Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and tackle Tristan Wirfs. However, Brady (aggravated shoulder, per the team) and Wirfs (ankle) will not participate in the game.

Evans, White and Winfield were added to the Pro Bowl roster last Wednesday, after Barrett, Brady, Jensen, Marpet and Wirfs were included on the debut roster.

During the 2021 season in which he took the field for 16 games, Vea tallied 22 solo tackles, including five for loss, 12 quarterback hits, a career-high of four sacks, three defended passes, one fumble recovery and 48 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

