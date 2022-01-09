Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Bold Predictions

It's wild to think the regular season ends after this week. In terms of the bold predictions, things haven't been too kind to yours truly this year.

But that doesn't mean the season can't end with a bang.

Let's find out who's gonna do it big during the 2021 season finale.

Bold predictions record through Week 17: 12-52

4. Mike Evans continues his streak of seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and Rob Gronkowski sets the record for most 100-yard games by a tight end

It's the season finale, so why not put two predictions into one slot?

Evans needs 101-yards to hit 1,000 receiving yards on the year. Obviously, Gronk needs 100 receiving yards to pass Tony Gonzalez for the most games with 100+ receiving yards by a tight end (31).

It won't be easy. The Panthers have the league's No. 2 pass defense and held Gronk to just one catch for 23-yards on two targets back in Week 16.

But records are meant to be broken. Gronk will get his while Evans continues his to extend his.

3. Le'Veon Bell leads the Bucs running back group in total yards

Ke'Shawn Vaughn will likely be the lead back, but he's dealing with a slight ribs injury he suffered last week against the Jets. Vaughn will certainly receive his fair share of opportunities in this game, but it makes sense if the Bucs want to be a bit cautious considering the pre-existing injuries to Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II.

Therefore, Bell will also get his fair share of opportunities, mostly on third downs and passing downs. As we know, targets can and often do lead to more yards on a per-target basis than a per-carry basis, so this will play out in Bell's favor as he ends up leading the Bucs running backs in total yards this week.

2. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson combine for 3.0+ sacks

Both players will start in place of Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Nelson has really improved this year and had the best game of his career against the Jets. Tryon-Shoyinka has flashed all year long and has all the tools to give opposing offensive linemen trouble. JTS and Nelson are tied with 4.0 sacks on the year.

The Panthers have a decent set of tackles in Dennis Daley and Taylor Moton, but Todd Bowles' defensive scheme and Tryon-Shoyinka's and Nelson's abilities will be too much as both players come away with sacks on Sunday.

1. The Buccaneers notch 3+ interceptions on the day

Tampa Bay has just two interceptions in its last five games after recording 12 in the first 12.

The good news is that Sam Darnold is coming to town. Whenever a defense is in need of some interceptions, he's one of the top providers in the league. Darnold has 12 interceptions in 11 games this year and he has two games with 3 interceptions.

The Bucs defense has two games with three interceptions on the year, itself, but the last time the unit recorded that many picks was all the way back in Week 7 against Justin Fields and the Bears.

Well, that'll change this week when the Bucs defense goes out with a bang, picking Darnold off at least three times, matching the season-high.

