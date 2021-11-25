Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Colts Injury Reports: Mike Evans, Devin White Absent
    Buccaneers vs. Colts Injury Reports: Mike Evans, Devin White Absent

    Two other starters missed Wednesday's walkthrough, as well.
    Two other starters missed Wednesday's walkthrough, as well.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a walkthrough on Wednesday due to the short week created by their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants and several notable names did not participate. 

    Offensive linemen Ali Marpet, wide receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, and linebacker Devin White all missed the walkthrough with various ailments. Everyone else was listed as either a limited or full participant.

    Of the remaining names, Vita Vea's status is the most encouraging. He suffered a bone bruise against the Washington Football Team, but could play in this week's game since he was able to get in a limited session.

    Bruce Arians confirmed after the walkthrough that White's injury is a quad issue, so that will be something to monitor this week as the Bucs prepare to take on the NFL's leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor. Marpet's potential absence would certainly throw a wrench into the Bucs' plans due to the presence of DeForest Buckner and others in the Colts' front seven.

    The Indianapolis Colts' first injury report of the week contains some big names, as well. Linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and cornerback T.J. Carrie were all listed as limited participants. Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson did not participate. He re-aggravated the ankle he injured earlier in the year against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 and did not come back into the game. 

    The possible addition of Vea and the subtraction of Nelson certainly bodes well for Tampa Bay, but it obviously remains to be seen if that development plays out. 

