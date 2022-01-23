Buccaneers vs. Rams: Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round

Bold predictions are in postseason form after a strong performance during Super Wild Card Weekend, but the Divisional Round means things will be even more intense this time around.

Therefore, let's turn it up a notch and keep the party going.

Who goes bold this weekend? Let's dive in and find out.

Bold predictions through Super Wild Card Weekend: 3-2

5. Cam Akers records more receiving yards than rushing yards

The Rams didn't have much going for them when it comes to their rushing attack in Week 3 and while the Bucs run defense isn't what it's been known for, it's still a very effective unit. Especially when the front seven is healthy and that's the case for this game.

Akers is not just an effective runner, he's also an effective receiver and the Rams love to utilize him in the passing game. He only had two targets last week against the Cardinals, but that will certainly change this week.

And the end result will be a day in which Akers has more receiving yards than he has rushing yards.

4. Both teams combine for 6.0+ sacks

Get ready for a sack party. Andrew Whitworth, the Rams' starting left tackle, is out and it's very likely that All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs won't play for the Bucs. Both players are among the best at their position and both are crucial to their respective team's success.

And as it just so happens, the Bucs' pass rush and the Rams' pass rush are two of the better pass rushes in the entire league. Both units will have success and will have big days en route to at least six combined sacks on Sunday.

3. Matt Gay misses at least two kicks

Gay has missed five total kicks since joining the Rams. That number is good for both PATs and field goals. He's also perfect in the postseason with a 14-for-14 mark when it comes to all kicks and hasn't missed more than one kick in single game since joining LA in 2020.

But things are a bit different when he's kicking in Raymond James Stadium. Gay hit 29-of-36 kicks in 2019 when he was with the Bucs. That total includes 12 made field goals out of 17 attempts and Gay went just 2-of-6 in his last two games as a Buc when it comes to kicking field goals.

Gay's RayJay struggles will continue this week and he'll miss at least two kicks, be it PATs, field goals, or a combination of both.

2. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. combine for 150+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns

The Bucs defense looked really good against the Eagles, but the Eagles offense isn't in the same stratosphere as the Rams offense. The same goes for the Eagles receivers when compared to the Rams receivers.

Especially Kupp and Beckham Jr.. The Bucs secondary should be fully intact for this game, but it won't matter. Kupp and OBJ will make their hay and will both have big days as a result.

1. Rob Gronkowski notches 75+ receiving yards and 1+ receiving touchdowns

If there's a weakness on the Rams defense, it's the second level. And if you go back and watch last week's matchup with the Cardinals, you'll see that there were a lot of opportunities for Zach Ertz to make plays, but Kyler Murray either didn't see him or was too busy running for his life to make the play.

The Bucs will see this and use Gronk as the focal point of the passing game. The end result will be at least 75 receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown as he and Brady make it to their umpteenth conference championship game.

The Bucs will see this and use Gronk as the focal point of the passing game. The end result will be at least 75 receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown as he and Brady make it to their umpteenth conference championship game.