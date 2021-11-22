Buccaneers vs. Giants: Bold Predictions

Well, Week 10 certainly didn't play out when it comes to the Buccaneers' expectations on the field or my expectations when it comes to bold predictions.

But there's always a new day, right? The Bucs host the Giants on Monday Night Football, which holds a great opportunity to get the season back on track.

The same goes for my predictions, but no one cares about that, so I'll stop talking writing and get to the good stuff.

Bold predictions record heading into Week 11: 9-31

4. The Giants and Bucs combine for 6.0+ sacks

Both teams have active defenses that love to get after the quarterback. They are both top-11 teams in terms of blitz rate and both teams are above-average when it comes to Football Outsiders' adjusted sack rate.

The quartet of Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, Leonard Williams, and Azeez Ojulari have combined for 18.5 sacks on the year so far, but they're not the only ones who have gotten to the quarterback for their respective teams. Each team has pieces all over the defense to go after the quarterback, which is evidenced by both teams being in the top-10 of pressure percentage when it comes to corner/safety blitzes, per Sports Info Solutions.

As a result, both teams will have success when it comes to getting to Tom Brady and Daniel Jones on Monday night, which is certainly something they don't want to hear.

3. Tom Brady has zero turnovers

This is weird to see as a bold prediction, right?

Brady has five total turnovers in his last two games, which is the highest two-game total he's had since joining up with the Bucs. His two interceptions and lost fumble against the Saints were back-breakers and his two interceptions against Washington led to 10 points (even if one of them wasn't a pick nor his fault). The Bucs as a whole have had issues in the last two games, but Brady's play has been a major factor in the losses.

Regardless, he gets back to his old ways and plays a clean game on Monday night.

2. TE Evan Engram goes for 5+ catches, 75+ receiving yards and 1+ total touchdowns

Engram has played the Bucs four times in his career. He averages 4.8 receptions and 75.5 receiving yards and has never had a game where he's recorded less than 61 receiving yards.

Expect that to continue Monday night. But fortunately for the Bucs, he won't be the only tight end to have major success in this game...

1. Rob Gronkowski catches 2+ touchdowns in his return

Gronk had four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown in last year's meeting. This year, the Giants have given up four passing touchdowns and an 64.7% completion rate to tight ends in the end zone, per SIS. The touchdowns are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. All four touchdowns have been allowed to teams when they were in the Giants' red zone.

Per SIS, Gronk ran the third-most routes among tight ends (12), was tied for the second-most targets (4) among tight ends, and led not just all tight ends, but all players with four touchdowns in the red zone during Weeks 1-2.

But, the Giants haven't given up a touchdown in the red zone to tight ends since Week 4 and have allowed just four catches for 19-yards, as well, which will make Gronk's performance that much bolder.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.