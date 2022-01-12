Skip to main content
Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Wednesday's Injury Reports for Wild Card Weekend

How do both teams look health-wise on the first official day of game day prep?

The Buccaneers and Eagles have released their initial injury reports for the upcoming Super Wild Card Weekend matchup and both reports are pretty lengthy. 

thumbnail_Image

Since it's the postseason, we'll start with the positives: It looks like most of the previously injured Bucs -mainly Shaquil Barrett- are on track to play Sunday. There's still a long way to go, but Wednesday's report is encouraging for those who were considered limited participants.

As for Cyril Grayson Jr., Ronald Jones II, and Anthony Nelson, the outlook isn't as optimistic.

"I think Cyril and ‘RoJo’ are doubtful," Bruce Arians told reporters after the team's Wednesday walkthrough. "Anthony Nelson – I’ve got my fingers crossed because he's been playing really, really [well]."

Apparently, Nelson is dealing with an ankle injury. It's unclear as to when the injury happened.

"He's got an ankle, but we'll see how it is," said Arians. "We'll see how it is this week with rest."

As for Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard, and Leonard Fournette - their 21-day practice window has been opened, but they won't appear on the injury report until a) they actually practice and b) the Bucs place them back on the 53-man roster. Therefore, they will be absent until then.

But there should be some developments on Thursday.

"It was just a walk-through, so we really don't know anything about any of them yet," said Arians. "We'll know more tomorrow."

thumbnail_Image (1)

Josh Sweat missed Wednesday with an illness and his status is definitely one to keep an eye on. All of the other vets were held out for rest purposes, except for Lane Johnson, who's status included both rest and a knee. So, that will be something to monitor. Everyone listed as limited is on track to play, like the Bucs, but we'll see how that plays out as the week continues. 

