NewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive LB Jack Cichy, Per Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved on from a third-year linebacker and special teams member.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived linebacker Jack Cichy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday afternoon. The team has yet to confirm the roster move.

Cichy, 24, was selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He saw action in five games, on 86 special teams snaps, this season and 15 as a whole with the club, recording six tackles. 

Cichy had been activated from the injured reserve last week after spending six weeks on the list dealing with a hamstring injury, however, he was not active for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin Minter and Chapelle Russell will now serve as Tampa Bay's lone inside linebacker depth moving forward, not that the reserves get much defensive playing time behind Devin White and Lavonte David anyway. Russell, 23, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in seven games for the Bucs this season, spending 61 snaps on special teams.

USATSI_14836308_168388329_lowres
News

Report: Bucs Waive Linebacker

USATSI_15248543_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady Responds to 'External Noise'

USATSI_15249310_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Five Key Takeaways From the Bucs' 27-24 Loss to the Chiefs

USATSI_15248738_168388329_lowres
News

Chiefs use explosive first quarter to defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24

USATSI_15119947_168388329_lowres
News

Ali Marpet and Donovan Smith active for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

USATSI_15116979_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

USATSI_15113397_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs Are Getting Their Shot at the Super Bowl Champs on Sunday

USATSI_15227920_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

USATSI_15227914_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Injury Update: Dean Out, Smith a Game Time Decision