Report: Bucs Waive Linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived linebacker Jack Cichy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday afternoon. The team has yet to confirm the roster move.

Cichy, 24, was selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He saw action in five games, on 86 special teams snaps, this season and 15 as a whole with the club, recording six tackles.

Cichy had been activated from the injured reserve last week after spending six weeks on the list dealing with a hamstring injury, however, he was not active for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin Minter and Chapelle Russell will now serve as Tampa Bay's lone inside linebacker depth moving forward, not that the reserves get much defensive playing time behind Devin White and Lavonte David anyway. Russell, 23, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in seven games for the Bucs this season, spending 61 snaps on special teams.